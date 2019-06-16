Chael Sonnen: The American Gangster’s Best Trash Talking Highlights (VIDEO)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 16, 2019
Before Conor McGregor was must see television every time he stepped onto a stage for a press conference, Chael Sonnen was the fighter you just couldn’t miss whenever he had a microphone in front of his face.

From his epic rants against fighters such as Anderson Silva and Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira to his long simmering feud with Wanderlei Silva, Sonnen didn’t invent trash talk but he may have perfected the art.

This past Friday night at Bellator 222, Sonnen announced his retirement from active competition following a loss to Lyoto Machida but now we take a look back at some of the funniest moments from his trash talking career.  

Enjoy a look at “The American Gangster” at his very best outside the cage. 

