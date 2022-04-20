Chael Sonnen: Leon Edwards offered cash to step aside for Conor McGregor

Apparently, the rules don’t apply to Conor McGregor.

According to Chael Sonnen, Leon Edwards is being offered big money to step aside so the former two-division champion can face Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title.

“I am being told that Leon has been offered his show and his win, whatever was negotiated for Leon to fight Kamaru is being offered to him. ‘We will mail you a cheque to step aside. We have the right to push you aside, (but) we don’t want any hard feelings. And, we acknowledge that you deserve this. So, we are going to send you what you agreed on and you get to stay home.’ With the belief being that Conor’s gonna step in,” Sonnen said according to BJPenn.com.

This is contrary to UFC president Dana White’s assurance that Edwards was “100 percent” going to get the next title shot.

Edwards also appears to be refuting the claims.

😂😂😂😂chael what the fuck you on about https://t.co/L3aX8deb9Y — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) April 20, 2022

But McGregor appears to be confirming who his next opponent will be.

“I believe myself vs. Usman for the 170-pound title for my comeback fight is the one I’m eyeballing at the minute,” McGregor told TheMacLife in March. “I’ve gotten myself down to a lightweight frame, but I’m big now. I feel big, I feel strong, I feel healthy, I’ve got good energy. Coming back after a gruesome injury, I do not want to deplete myself. There’s no need to deplete myself. And I feel confident against Usman – a jab-happy, sloppy orthodox wrestler with no submissions whatsoever. What’s he gonna do? Where’s the danger here? I don’t see a danger with him.”