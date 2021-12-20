Chael Sonnen given 5 battery citations for an alleged Las Vegas hotel brawl, Jon Jones reacts

HOT OFF THE WIRE
December 19, 2021
MMA legend Chael Sonnen was given five separate battery citations on Saturday, December 19, 2021, after he was involved with an alleged brawl at a luxury Las Vegas hotel.

TMZ was the first to report the news and been have a video of Sonnen being led away in handcuffs.

Law enforcement told the outer that Sonnen was detained, but not arrested because “cops didn’t personally witness the alleged incident.”

The battery charges are misdemeanors.

According to TMZ, who spoke to witnesses, Sonnen was spotting “banging on the door of a hotel room at the Four Seasons” from there a couple walked by and a “physical altercation broke out” of which the witness says Sonnen was “easily handling the man.”

The woman began screaming and someone else called the police. Paramedics were at the scene but it’s unclear if they treated anyone.

Sonnen’s nemesis, Jon Jones, reacted to the arrest via his Twitter account on Sunday afternoon.

“Chael Sonnen, I’m not gonna sit here and celebrate you getting battery charges against a female last night,” Jones wrote. “That would make me like you, and I’m nothing like you. Instead I will wish your family well, I wish the victims family well.”

Jones is fresh off his own Las Vegas hotel trouble having just reached a plea deal in his domestic violence case.

“It’s funny how the people who criticize and judge you the most have some of the nastiest things in their closet. Let he who is without sin cast the first stone. You’ll get no stones from me. Good luck.”

