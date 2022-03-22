HOT OFF THE WIRE
Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal UFC 244 post-fight

featuredNate Diaz tweets support for Jorge Masvidal following Colby Covington encounter

featuredChampion Sergio Pettis out of Bellator Grand Prix due to injury

Chael Sonnen Bellator 192 scrum

featuredChael Sonnen faces a multitude of charges following Las Vegas hotel brawl

featuredColby Covington surrounded by police at Miami restaurant after Jorge Masvidal altercation | Video

Chael Sonnen faces a multitude of charges following Las Vegas hotel brawl

March 22, 2022
NoNo Comments

In December 2021, Chael Sonnen was arrested after allegedly getting in a Las Vegas casino-hotel fight with multiple people.

Now, according to TMZ, he’s facing 11 charges stemming from the Dec. 18 brawl which took place at the Luxor Hotel. Those charges include a “felony battery by strangulation and 10 other misdemeanor battery charges,” the outlet reported.

According to the court documents, he allegedly fought six people, including a woman. TMZ reported that the court documents indicate “Sonnen choked a man, punched and/or struck a woman, and punched and/or kneed others in the head and face during the incident.”

Sonnen was previously cited with

As we previously reported, 5 battery citations but the case was dismissed in January “without prejudice” and refiled earlier this month.

Sonnen has not spoken about the incident publicly but podcaster and former fighter, Brendan Schaub claims the fight was due to protecting his wife.

Jorge Masvidal posts video directed toward Colby Covington after restaurant altercation

“Here’s what happened. Is Chael was obviously working and he was with his wife and his wife is a f*cking saint and also a dime piece,” Schaub said on his podcast (h/t Sportskeeda). “And some drunk guy with his girl kept making comments about his wife, saying about her t**s, her a**, right in front of him. Well, play stupid games, win stupid prizes, cause you are talking and disrespecting one of the toughest guys on the planet and definitely one of the toughest ever to compete in the UFC or Bellator for that matter. And you’re doing it in front of his face, then there’s gonna be repercussions. And any guy that wanted to do that for their girl/ladies you got a girlfriend.” 

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 272: Colby Covington dominates Jorge Masvidal in grudge match

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA