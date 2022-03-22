Chael Sonnen faces a multitude of charges following Las Vegas hotel brawl

In December 2021, Chael Sonnen was arrested after allegedly getting in a Las Vegas casino-hotel fight with multiple people.

Now, according to TMZ, he’s facing 11 charges stemming from the Dec. 18 brawl which took place at the Luxor Hotel. Those charges include a “felony battery by strangulation and 10 other misdemeanor battery charges,” the outlet reported.

According to the court documents, he allegedly fought six people, including a woman. TMZ reported that the court documents indicate “Sonnen choked a man, punched and/or struck a woman, and punched and/or kneed others in the head and face during the incident.”

Sonnen was previously cited with

As we previously reported, 5 battery citations but the case was dismissed in January “without prejudice” and refiled earlier this month.

Sonnen has not spoken about the incident publicly but podcaster and former fighter, Brendan Schaub claims the fight was due to protecting his wife.

“Here’s what happened. Is Chael was obviously working and he was with his wife and his wife is a f*cking saint and also a dime piece,” Schaub said on his podcast (h/t Sportskeeda). “And some drunk guy with his girl kept making comments about his wife, saying about her t**s, her a**, right in front of him. Well, play stupid games, win stupid prizes, cause you are talking and disrespecting one of the toughest guys on the planet and definitely one of the toughest ever to compete in the UFC or Bellator for that matter. And you’re doing it in front of his face, then there’s gonna be repercussions. And any guy that wanted to do that for their girl/ladies you got a girlfriend.”