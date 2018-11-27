HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White and Oscar De La Hoya

featuredDana White Unleashes on ‘Cokehead’ Oscar De La Hoya For Making Liddell vs. Ortiz 3

Jon Jones - UFC 200

featuredJon Jones Admits to Biggest Out-of-the-Cage Regret

Chuck Liddell - Liddell vs Ortiz 3

featuredWhere Does Chuck Liddell Stand on Retirement Following Brutal Loss to Tito Ortiz?

Tito Ortiz - Liddell vs Ortiz 3 - 2151

featuredTito Ortiz After Chuck Liddell KO: ‘I’m Done’ (Liddell vs Ortiz 3)

Chad Mendes vs. Alexander Volkanovski Added to UFC 232 Fight Card

November 27, 2018
NoNo Comments

A featherweight showdown between Chad Mendes and Alexander Volkanovski has been added to the UFC 232 fight card slated for Dec. 29 in Las Vegas.

UFC officials announced Mendes vs. Volkanovski on Tuesday. They join an already stacked card that is topped by a Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson rematch in a battle for the UFC light heavyweight belt. Also on the card is Cris “Cyborg” Justino, who will put her featherweight title on the line against bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.

Mendes (18-4) is making his second start since returning from a two-and-a-half year hiatus due in part because of a two-year U.S. Anti-Doping Agency suspension after testing positive for a growth hormone release stimulator, a banned substance. 

He returned to the Octagon at UFC Fight Night 133 in July of this year, where he stopped Myles Jury via TKO in the first round. Already back to No. 5 in the UFC featherweight rankings, Mendes hopes to continue building momentum toward another UFC featherweight title shot.

Aussie fighter Volkanovski (18-1) has been on a tear since arriving in the Octagon in November 2016. He is currently on a 15-fight winning streak, which includes five UFC appearances. Following his July victory in Idaho, Volkanovski called out Mendes, and now he’s been granted his wish. 

TRENDING > Khabib Nurmagomedov More Interested in Floyd Mayweather Fight Than Tony Ferguson

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA