Chad Mendes vs. Alexander Volkanovski Added to UFC 232 Fight Card

A featherweight showdown between Chad Mendes and Alexander Volkanovski has been added to the UFC 232 fight card slated for Dec. 29 in Las Vegas.

UFC officials announced Mendes vs. Volkanovski on Tuesday. They join an already stacked card that is topped by a Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson rematch in a battle for the UFC light heavyweight belt. Also on the card is Cris “Cyborg” Justino, who will put her featherweight title on the line against bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.

Mendes (18-4) is making his second start since returning from a two-and-a-half year hiatus due in part because of a two-year U.S. Anti-Doping Agency suspension after testing positive for a growth hormone release stimulator, a banned substance.

He returned to the Octagon at UFC Fight Night 133 in July of this year, where he stopped Myles Jury via TKO in the first round. Already back to No. 5 in the UFC featherweight rankings, Mendes hopes to continue building momentum toward another UFC featherweight title shot.

Aussie fighter Volkanovski (18-1) has been on a tear since arriving in the Octagon in November 2016. He is currently on a 15-fight winning streak, which includes five UFC appearances. Following his July victory in Idaho, Volkanovski called out Mendes, and now he’s been granted his wish.

