Chad Mendes Feels He Should Rocket Back to the Top of the Featherweight Rankings

featuredJunior dos Santos Blanks Blagoy Ivanov to Earn Unanimous Decision in UFC Boise Main Event

featuredUFC Fight Night 133 Results: Dos Santos vs. Ivanov (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

featuredJunior dos Santos Wants USADA to Change Its Policy After Being Exonerated

July 16, 2018
Chad Mendes made his presence immediately known at UFC Fight Night 133 on Saturday in Boise, Idaho, after having sat on the sidelines for the past two years.

Mendes had been sanctioned for a UFC Anti-Doping Violation, which unseated him from the top of the featherweight rankings. He intended to make his return a difficult one to deny, and he did just that, taking out Myles Jury less than three minutes into their fight.

Now, having returned to the Octagon with such force, Mendes believes he should also return to the top of the 145-pound division, where Max Holloway currently reigns as champion.

               

