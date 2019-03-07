CFFC champion Sean Brady signs with the UFC, expected to debut on hometown Philly card

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cage Fury Fighting Championships welterweight champion Sean Brady has joined the UFC roster with plans to debut on the upcoming UFC Fight Night card on March 30 in his hometown of Philadelphia.

CFFC officials confirmed the signing on Thursday with an opponent still to be determined for Brady’s Octagon debut. 

With a perfect 10-0 record, Brady has long been considered a top prospect in the 170-pound division and it seemed like only a matter of time before he got the UFC’s attention.

Brady holds a win over former ‘Ultimate Fighter’ winner Colton Smith and he’s earned finishes in five of his 10 professional fights.

Most recently, Brady defeated Taj Abdul-Hakim at Cage Fury Fighting Championships 72 when he finished the fight with a fourth round TKO.

That fight obviously cemented Brady as a future UFC fighter as he has now signed with the organization with plans to debut in his hometown of Philadelphia on March 30.

