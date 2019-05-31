CES champ Bruce Boyington, at 40, out to prove age is just a number and move to the bigs

After spending a year in which he suffered three straight losses, featherweight Bruce Boyington rebounded in 2018 with back-to-back wins.

Not only was Boyington able to right his ship last year, but he managed to pick up a CES title in his last bout of 2018 when he defeated UFC veteran Sean Soriano via second-round submission.

“I had a tough go before my last few wins,” Boyington told MMAWeekly.com. “I had a murderer’s row string of fights. It’s been tough, but we took a different approach and since then I’ve been able to go into the last few fights, finish my opponents, so we’ve been doing good.

“I plan on doing the same thing in my next fight, get three finishes in a row, and just kind of build off of what we’ve accomplished.”

Having changed his training routine in response to his rough stretch, Boyington now feels like he’s a better fighter for the experience.

“I know where I’m at right now because I’ve had an opportunity to test myself against some of the best people out there,” said Boyington. “It’s really kind of shown me that I’ve gotten better from where I was and where I’m at and what I’m capable of. I feel great.”

On Friday in Hartford, Conn., Boyington (16-11) will look to defend his featherweight championship for the first time in the main event of CES 56 versus Dan Dubuque (8-2).

TRENDING > UFC champ Jessica Andrade and wife robbed at gunpoint

“It’s hard to come to come off a win against Sean Soriano to find another opponent after him that’s at that caliber, so I don’t want to look at Dan like he’s a step down, so I’m trying not to let myself to think like that,” Boyington said.

“He’s pretty well-rounded in everything, and he can win a fight. He’s there for a reason. He looks like he wants to stand up and strike, so I’m looking forward to doing that. I think again I’ll get a finish. I’m comfortable going in and showing off all the things I’ve been working on and improving on. It should be a good one.”

Having gotten himself back on track over the past year, Boyington is now looking to take the next step in his career, hopefully before the end of 2019.

“If anybody is serious about fighting, you want to get to the UFC, Bellator or PFL; one of the organizations where you can get paid some money,” said Boyington. “That’s always the goal.

“My issue isn’t how good I fight or anything like that, it’s my age. I’ve got to prove somehow that I’m one of the best in the world and (being 40 years old) isn’t going to prevent me from beating other people. Hopefully we can do that in 2019; rattle off a few more wins and go from there.”