CES 50 Results & Highlights: Andre Ewell Subs Dinis Paiva to Claim Bantamweight Belt

June 16, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited due to broadcast rights restrictions)

CES MMA celebrated its 50th event on Friday night in exciting fashion as Andre Ewell (13-4) caught Dinis Paiva (11-7) in a d’arce choke in the third round of their main event fight to win the bantamweight title and close out a finish-filled card on AXS TV FIGHTS. Pat Miletich and Ron Kruck break down the action.

TRENDING > Oddsmakers Open with Tyron Woodley vs. Colby Covington as a Close Betting Line

CES 50: Wiuff vs. Rebello Results

  • Main Event – Bantamweight Title Fight – Andre Ewell (13-4) submitted Dinis Paiva (11-7) with a d’arce choke at 0:36 in round three.
  • Co-Main Event – Welterweight Fight – Jeremiah Wells (5-1-1) defeated Jon Manley (11-5) by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 29-28)
  • Catchweight Fight (130 pounds) – Jose Lugo (3-0) submitted  Michael Taylor (1-2) with a rear-naked choke at 1:31 in round two.
  • Middleweight Fight – Reginaldo Felix (5-2) knocked out Pat McCrohan (3-2) to win by TKO (strikes) at 4:42 in round two.
  • Bantamweight Fight – Kris Moutinho (5-2) knocked out Alfred Jones (3-4) at 1:58 in round one.
  • Bantamweight Fight – Adam Acquaviva (6-3) scored a TKO (elbows) over John Douma (3-1) at 2:47 in round three.
  • Light Heavyweight Fight – Fabio Cherant (1-1) submitted Marquis Allen (1-2) with a guillotine choke at 3:55 in round one.

(Photo courtesy of AXS TV Fights)

