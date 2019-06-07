Cejudo vs. Moraes, Shevchenko vs. Eye official with all fighters making weight ahead of UFC 238

The UFC 238 weigh-ins are officially wrapped with all of the fighters on the card making weight including the two title fights at the top of the show.

Flyweight champion Henry Cejudo had no problem making the bantamweight limit coming in at 134 pounds as he looks to become the latest fighter to hold two divisional titles simultaneously. Cejudo finished former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw back in January and now has a chance to win a second championship on Saturday night.

His opponent Marlon Moraes also came in at 134 pounds as he attempts to win his first UFC title following a previous reign as bantamweight champion in World Series of Fighting.

Moraes is coming off four wins in a row including a pair of vicious knockouts against Jimmie Rivera and Aljamain Sterling.

In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko was on point at 124 pounds for her first defense of the UFC flyweight title. Shevechenok won the belt with a dominant performance against Joanna Jedrzejczyk last December and now looks to defend the title on Saturday night.

Her opponent, Jessica Eye was the last fighter to hit the scales on Friday but she was still more than 20 minutes ahead of the deadline as she came in at 125 pounds while attempting to win her first UFC title as well.

A highly anticipated lightweight showdown was also made official on Friday as former interim title holder Tony Ferguson returns to action after hitting championship weight at 155 pounds. Meanwhile, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone came in at 155.5 pounds for the non-title fight as he looks to cement himself as the next No. 1 contender in the lightweight division with a win.

Here are the full weigh-in results for UFC 238: Cejudo vs. Moraes:

MAIN CARD (10 p.m. ET on pay-per-view)

Henry Cejudo (134) vs. Marlon Moraes (134)

Valentina Shevchenko (124) vs. Jessica Eye (125)

Tony Ferguson (155) vs. Donald Cerrone (155.5)

Jimmie Rivera (136) vs. Petr Yan (136)

Tai Tuivasa (259) vs. Blagoy Ivanov (251)

UFC 238 PRELIMS (8 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Tatiana Suarez (114) vs. Nina Ansaroff (115)

Aljamain Sterling (134) vs. Pedro Munhoz 135.5)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz (116) vs. Alexa Grasso (115)

Ricardo Lamas (145) vs. Calvin Kattar (146)

EARLY PRELIMS (6:15 p.m. on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass)

Xiaonan Yan (116) vs. Angela Hill (116)

Bevon Lewis (186) vs. Darren Stewart (185.5)

Eddie Wineland (136) vs. Grigory Popov (136)

Katlyn Chookagian (126) vs. Joanne Calderwood (125)