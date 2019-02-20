HOT OFF THE WIRE
Georges St-Pierre

featuredGeorges St-Pierre expected to announce his retirement during Thursday press conference

Kelvin Gastelum - UFC 234

featuredKelvin Gastelum battles Israel Adesanya for interim middleweight title at UFC 236

featuredFrancis Ngannou Demolishes Cain Velasquez In Just 26 Seconds in First UFC on ESPN Main Event

UFC Phoenix Ngannou vs Velasquez Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night on ESPN Results: Ngannou vs Velasquez (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

Cat Zingano thought she was going to lose her eye in her last fight

February 20, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Cat Zingano’s most recent fight, a loss to Megan Anderson, only lasted a minute, but it was a minute that nearly changed the course of her life. Zingano thought that her entire world had suffered a drastic shift in direction when Anderson’s toe went directly into her eye. 

It wasn’t considered an illegal strike since it wasn’t a finger poke, but it had similar damaging results and caused an end to the bout in Anderson’s favor. But for Zingano, at that moment, she wasn’t even thinking about the win or the loss, she was thinking about whether or not she’d ever be able to use that eye again.

“I thought I lost my eye,” Zingano said in a scrum with reporters at the recent UFC Fight Night on ESPN in Phoenix. “I thought if I opened my eye it was going to spill out onto my face. I didn’t want to open it in the cage. When they came up and they checked it, they told me to open it. I said, ‘You’re not the one that I’m gonna open this for.’ Like, ‘I need somebody that knows what’s up to be looking at me.’ I thought I lost it.”

She can now look back on the moment with a better perspective, knowing she isn’t going to lose her eye and that she should return to some sort of normalcy with it. 

TRENDING > Cain Velasquez on Freak Knee Injury During Francis Ngannou Fight (UFC on ESPN 1)

Aside from talking to the media about the incident and her concern of possibly losing her eye, Zingano was actually able to tell a few humorous stories about meeting up with former UFC champion Michael Bisping and current UFC trainer Mike Winkeljohn, both of whom have suffered permanent eye injuries.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA