Cat Zingano suing Halle Berry over ‘Bruised’ movie snub

August 17, 2021
Former UFC title challenger Cat Zingano is suing actress Halle Berry over allegedly being offered a movie role in the film ‘Bruised,’ but was ultimate not given the part.

TMZ broke the news on Monday. According to the lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Zingano says she met with Berry in July 2019 to discuss the movie that Berry was directing. During the meeting, Zingano alleges that Berry told her that she’s be a perfect fit.

Zingano claims that Berry told her to keep her schedule open for the upcoming filming. During the time, the UFC offered Zingano a fight. In the documents, Zingano claims that she consulted with Berry and was advised to decline the fight.

According to the lawsuit, Zingano claims to have included Berry in on her decision not to accept the fight offer. She was subsequently released by the fight promotion. Zingano, according to the documents, was shocked and dismayed when Berry told her that she could no longer be involved in the movie because she was no longer a UFC fighter. Zingano claims Berry told her that movie could only work with UFC fighters.

Zingano, who is now fighting for Bellator MMA, claims that Berry cut off all communications with her. Now Zingano is suing for damages.

Zingano is 2-0 in the Bellator MMA fight promotion and is ranked 3rd in the women’s featherweight division and 8th on the Bellator MMA women’s pound-for-pound list.

