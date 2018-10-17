Cat Zingano Moves to Featherweight, Faces Megan Anderson at UFC 232

A women’s featherweight fight has been added to UFC 232 as former title contender Cat Zingano will move to 145 pounds for a showdown against former Invicta FC champion Megan Anderson on Dec. 29 in Las Vegas.

UFC officials announced the new matchup on Wednesday.

The rumored fight came together week after women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg had asked the UFC to put another fight from the division on the same card where she defends her 145-pound title against women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.

At times, the UFC has put another fight on the same card as a marquee title bout just in case disaster strikes and one of the competitors is knocked out, a replacement will already be waiting in the wings.

In this case, should anything happen to Cyborg or Nunes, it’s expected that either Zingano or Anderson would fill in as the replacement.

Zingano will move up to 145 pounds after spending her entire UFC career competing at bantamweight where she is a former title challenger.

As for Anderson, she will look to get her first win in the UFC after falling to former champion Holly Holm in her Octagon debut earlier this year.

Now she faces Zingano on one of the biggest cards of the year as UFC 232 will close out 2018 for the promotion.