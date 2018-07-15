Cat Zingano Dominates Marion Reneau to Kick Off UFC Boise Main Card

A women’s bantamweight bout between contenders Cat Zingano and Marion Reneau kicked off the UFC Fight Night 133 main card in Boise, Idaho on Saturday. Zingano entered the fight on a three-fight losing streak in desperate need of a win.

She not only got the win, Zingano dominated Reneau. In the opening round, Zin gano and Reneau traded shots early. Reneau countered a Zingano leg kick with a right hand that snapped the former title challengers head back. Zingano quickly changed levels and took Reneau down. She repeatedly put Reneau on her back but stood after delivering some short punches and elbows on the ground.

In the second frame, Zingano stuck with what was working and secured an early takedown. Like in the first frame, she delivered punches and elbows and then stood. The sequence played out throughout the round.

Zingano landed a leg kick followed by a left hand to start the final frame. She then slammed Reneau to the canvas and inflicted damage with punches and elbows to the body and head. She stayed in top position for the duration of the round. After fifteen minutes of fighting, the judges scored the fight for Zingano by unanimous decision. The scorecards read 30-27, 30-27, and 30-26.

Zingano’s takedowns dictated the fight. She set a record for the most takedowns in a women’s bantamweight bout, but that wasn’t her game plan.

“I just came in trying to dance my rhythm and feel whatever came. I tried to read her, tried to feel her and trust my corner, trust my the work I did, trust that I can believe in myself and show up and do it,” said Zingano following the win.

Zingano holds a win over champion Amanda Nunes and wants to get back in title contention. After snapping her three-fight losing streak, Zingano said she’s ready to take on whoever.

“Whatever. Whoever wants some. Obviously, I think Amanda Nunes and me got something to talk about. There’s a ton of really good girls in this lineup. I want to fix all the mistakes I’ve made. I want to avenge all my losses. Where ever that takes me. I’m here. I’m ready. I got this shit off of me. I’m ready to (expletive) fight,” she said.