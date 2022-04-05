Casey O’Neill blasts Julianna Pena for Ronda Rousey comments ￼￼

HOT OFF THE WIRE
featuredCasey O’Neill blasts Julianna Pena for Ronda Rousey comments ￼￼

April 5, 2022
Casey O’Neill took to Twitter to slam UFC champion Julianna Pena for her comments about UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey on Monday.

“A joke ? Because she had a few losses and decided to move on with her life ?” she tweeted. “This isn’t how it should be… we should be supporting each other as females in this sport… you can have an opinion on someone’s skills but this isn’t it. Forever a trailblazer & all she done for females.”

Valentina Shevchenko looks fight-ready in new bikini photo

On Monday Pena called Rousey a joke for leaving the UFC for WWE following back-to-back losses to Amanda Nunes.

“That’s what I’m saying, she’s kind of a joke in the MMA world now, because she’s a — what is the word? — sellout,” Pena said on the MMA Hour. “Like, a little bit of a sellout there. I mean, I guess I understand, right? It’s like, pro wrestling is fake, you get paid millions of dollars, I get it. But for me, for real s***, for like the ‘you’re the real, real deal,’ I would say that that’s in the UFC. And if she ever wants any of that real smoke, I’m ready.”

O’Neill is undefeated and working her way towards a title shot. She’s coming off a split decision win over now-retired MMA legend, Roxanne Modafferi.

