Casey Kenney: Ray Borg’s ‘in a world of trouble’ at UFC on ESPN 2

Prior to his victory over Vince Cachero at LFA 62 on March 22, bantamweight Casey Kenney had stated how he was looking to make the move to the UFC, but he could not have anticipated just how quickly he’d be making taking that step.

Shortly following the win against Cachero, Kenney was offered a short-notice fight to take place less than a week later. It was an opportunity too good for him to pass up, even if he had just fought the week previous.

“Basically I got contacted and they asked if I wanted to make my UFC debut this weekend,” Kenney told MMAWeekly.com. “I didn’t take much damage in that last fight. I felt great, it was only like a minute and a half, so I was like, ‘let’s do it,’ and we got stuff together and here I am. I was on the plane the next morning.

“It’s wild. I thought taking the title fight on two weeks’ notice was going to be the craziest thing I had done, but I stepped it up a notch here. This is what I like to do. I like to fight. I like to compete. I’ve been asking for all of this and here it is.”

One of the reasons why Kenney was able to take both of his March fights on short notice was a move up from flyweight to bantamweight, which facilitated an easier way to make weight.

“With this move to bantamweight, the 10lbs that I don’t have to cut as well, that would have been the main factor at flyweight,” said Kenney. “It’s been a weight cut, but it’s definitely manageable in back-to-back weekends.”

This Saturday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Kenney (11-1-1) will make his promotional debut against Ray Borg (11-3) in a preliminary 135-pound bout at UFC on ESPN 2.

TRENDING > Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos, Amanda Nunes vs. Holly Holm headlines UFC 239 in July

“He’s a grappling-based guy and that’s right up my alley,” Kenney said of Borg. “I think I’m a lot more dynamic and dangerous on my feet. I think he’s in a world of trouble.

“Even if he happens to get a takedown, one thing I haven’t shown is my guard game off my back, I feel completely comfortable anywhere the fight goes. I don’t think he’ll feel the same. I feel like I’ll be better everywhere.”

Now that he has his opportunity to fight in the UFC, Kenney wants to start the process of adding a third title to go along with his two LFA championships in the coming years.

“I’ve got my eyes set on another belt, but it’s just one step at a time,” said Kenney. “I’ll take this fight and then I’ll kind of sit back and decide what my next move is. I’m ready to stake my claim and make my long term career here in the UFC.”