Casey Kenney believes he’ll be too much for Vince Cachero in LFA 62 title fight

When it comes to his 2018, flyweight Casey Kenney had his most productive year of his five year MMA career.

After picking up two wins to start the year, Kenney closed out 2018 by capturing his first major MMA championship when he defeated Brandon Royval in November for the LFA 125-pound championship.

“It was a great year,” Kenney told MMAWeekly.com. “I fought three times in the LFA cage. They were all great performances. I knocked off a UFC vet (in Roman Salazar) at 135 pounds, and then got the LFA belt (against Royval), so it was a great year, and I can’t complain.”

For Kenney, 2018 was the culmination of his game fully developing from what he already felt was a very solid base.

“I’ve always been pretty well-rounded, but I’m starting to feel like I’m one of the most complete mixed martial artists on the planet,” said Kenney. “My striking is really diverse. I can hit you with anything. My grappling and takedowns are top-notch, and it’s the same thing on the ground. I’m feeling super complete right now.”

On Friday in Dallas, Texas, Kenney (10-1-1) steps up in weight class to face Vince Cachero in an interim 135-pound championship main event at LFA 62.

“He’s a tough kid,” Kenney said of Cachero. “He’s up and coming. He’s undefeated. He comes forward, throws big punches, and has solid grappling. I’m definitely not taking this kid lightly at all, but I just think this is my time, and I have more experience and will have too much for him.

“I feel like I’m a pretty good sized flyweight. Not having to cut that extra 10 pounds will be nice. I fought Roman Salazar, who is a true bantamweight and a pretty good-sized bantamweight as well, and the size didn’t really seem to play a factor.”

With a possible second LFA title to add to his resume, it could very well just be a matter of time before Kenney makes his move up to the next level. It’s a move Kenney would welcome, but he’s not going to let such a move dominate his plans for 2019.

“It’s something that I’ve kind of learned that if I’m super-eager to get in there and am setting time limits on the UFC, it kind of wears at me a little bit mentally,” said Kenney. “I’m just having fun fighting, and when the time comes, the time will come.”