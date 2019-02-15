Carson Gregory Hoping to Land with Bigger Promotion with a Win at Steelfist Fight Night: Will to Win

For welterweight prospect Carson Gregory, his first two years in the pro MMA ranks have gone just about as well as one could expect.

Since turning pro in January of 2017, Gregory has picked up victories in all but one of his fights, with finishes in five of his six wins.

“I’m getting an opportunity that very few people get, and I think what a blessing it is,” Gregory told MMAWeekly.com. “The thrill of it all, the intensity of being a pro fighter, the networking and all the great relationships you build and going through this journey with them has been amazing. I love it.

“I’ve done well. I’ve had a few knockouts. I’ve had submissions. I’ve fought some pretty formidable opponents. My last two fights have been less than I would want personally, but that’s why I’m in this sport: I’m in this sport to learn and grow, and take it one day at a time and continue to improve.”

Over the course of his first two years fighting, Gregory feels like the biggest adjustment he’s had to make was in how to handle physicality in bouts.

“At the beginning of my pro days with the strength program that I was on, it was more of a mass building program, and did fine and dandy for a little bit, but after I had gotten better and as my opponents have gotten better, we’ve noticed that cardio and speed has been lacking at times,” said Gregory.

“It really came to light that we can’t go in there and just have raw power; you’ve got to have more cardio. That’s got to be the number one most important thing, so we’ve really changed it up.”

On Saturday in Salt Lake City, Utah, Gregory (6-1) faces off against Craig Grove (2-1) in a main card 170-pound bout at Steelfist Fight Night: Will to Win.

TRENDING > Aljamain Sterling Is Out for Blood Against Jimmie Rivera at UFC Fight Night on ESPN

“The game plan never really changes per say; you go in there and you fight your fight and do what you’ve got to do to win,” Gregory said. “You use angles, smart aggression, don’t’ get out of control and let it come to you. In past fights we’ve tried to force things and it didn’t go our way and didn’t work out the way we thought it should, so we’ve decided this fight camp to focus more on what I can do.

“We’re aware of (Grove’s) habits and mistakes he’s made, but we’re not banking on that as much as some people would, because at the end of the day it’s fighting, and it’s a gamble.”

Having established himself as a dangerous fight for many to take in his area, Gregory is looking to make the jump to the national level in 2019.

“I would love to be in a higher promotion by the end of the year,” said Gregory. “It’s been hard to find fights locally and getting guys to accept fights. I used to be able to get fights at least every other month, every three months, and now it’s getting to the point it’s stretching to four.

“I don’t think there’s much here for me locally. I’m ready to move on and get anywhere respectable; any of those higher promotions.”