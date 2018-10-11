Carrington Banks Looks to Bounce Back from First Career Loss at Bellator 207

HOT OFF THE WIRE

October 11, 2018
Looking back on his first career loss this past May to Adam Piccolotti at Bellator 199, lightweight Carrington Banks clearly sees why the bout didn’t go his way and does not make excuses for how he performed.

According to Banks, Piccolotti showed up in a readier state to fight, and that made all the difference in their bout.

“I just didn’t perform,” Banks told MMAWeekly.com. “That’s what happens. It was Adam’s day and it wasn’t my day. That’s about it.

“I think the preparation coming into the fight could have been better. It wasn’t there. He came fully prepared and it showed in the fight.”

Since the loss, Banks has changed up his training camp and seen a marked difference in his mentality heading into the gym.

“After something like that you have to make changes, especially if you don’t want it to happen again,” Banks said. “As far as my eating habits and food, I started doing better with my nutrition. As far as training goes, I’ve been hungrier and more focused.

“There’s no bigger motivator than taking an L in a fight. Every day I’ve been in the gym the loss motivates me to be better and push myself harder.”

On Friday in Uncasville, Conn., Banks (7-1) will look to rebound when he faces Mandel Nallo (6-0) in a Bellator 207 155-pound preliminary card bout.

“He’s a longer guy who likes to throw kicks and keep his distance pretty well, so I’ve got to keep him on his back foot, do well with my distance and just be me,” Banks said of Nallo. “I’ve got to go out there and let go and not hold anything back. If I be myself everything will work out.”

Having hit his first setback in his career, Banks’ focus for now is just righting his ship and rebuilding the momentum he had lost a single step at a time.

“At this point I’ve got to take it one fight at a time,” said Banks. “This fight is very important to me. Nothing is more important than winning this fight. I can’t look any further than this fight.

“I can’t look any further than October 12. After October 12 I’ll give everything else a thought, but as of now this is the only thing in my visuals.”

               

