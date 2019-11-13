Carlos Condit’s UFC return derailed by injury

Former UFC interim welterweight champion Carlos Condit hasn’t fought in nearly a year. Now, his scheduled return at UFC on ESPN 7 on Dec. 7 has been derailed.

His record awash in losses over the past few years, Condit had planned to fight Mickey Gall in Washington D.C., but an injury has nixed that bout. MMAWeekly.com sources close to the confirmed an initial report by MMAJunkie, indicating that Condit suffered an undisclosed injury and provided no timeline for his return.

With the UFC on ESPN 7 fight card just weeks away, UFC officials are left scrambling to find Gall a new opponent.

Carlos Condit looking to rebound from five consecutive losses

Though he defeated Nick Diaz – who recently indicated he might be making a UFC return – to become the UFC interim welterweight champion in 2012, Condit has since struggled to further his career. He is often credited with being one of the more skilled and exciting fighters in the welterweight division, but has more often than not ended up on the wrong end of the fight over the past few years.

Just 2-8 in his last 10 bouts – including losing his last five fights – Condit is in desperate need of a victory, but it appears he’ll be spending the entirety of 2019 on the sidelines.

UFC on ESPN 7 main event shake-up

The UFC on ESPN 7 fight card already took a major hit in recent weeks when original main eventer Walt Harris withdrew from his fight with Alistair Overeem when his stepdaughter went missing. Walt Harris’s stepdaughter is now believed to have been abducted with a suspect in custody.

Overeem remains in the main event, but will now face Jairzinho Rozenstruik, who is making a quick return to the Octagon. He knocked out Andrei Arlovski in 29 seconds at UFC 244 before offering to step in for Harris in Washington D.C.