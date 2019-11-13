HOT OFF THE WIRE
Nick Diaz at UFC 53

featuredNick Diaz willing to fight again, lashes out at Jorge Masvidal

Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway - UFC 245

featuredMax Holloway: ‘Alexander Volkanovski is the next cupcake’ (UFC 245 video)

Nate Diaz UFC 244 post-fight

featuredNate Diaz slams door on speculation that he’s retired

Zabit Magomedsharipov punches Calvin Kattar at UFC on ESPN+ 21

featuredUFC Moscow results: Zabit Magomedsharipov takes aim at title with win over Calvin Kattar

Carlos Condit’s UFC return derailed by injury

November 13, 2019
NoNo Comments

Former UFC interim welterweight champion Carlos Condit hasn’t fought in nearly a year. Now, his scheduled return at UFC on ESPN 7 on Dec. 7 has been derailed.

His record awash in losses over the past few years, Condit had planned to fight Mickey Gall in Washington D.C., but an injury has nixed that bout. MMAWeekly.com sources close to the confirmed an initial report by MMAJunkie, indicating that Condit suffered an undisclosed injury and provided no timeline for his return.

With the UFC on ESPN 7 fight card just weeks away, UFC officials are left scrambling to find Gall a new opponent.

Carlos Condit looking to rebound from five consecutive losses

Though he defeated Nick Diaz – who recently indicated he might be making a UFC return – to become the UFC interim welterweight champion in 2012, Condit has since struggled to further his career. He is often credited with being one of the more skilled and exciting fighters in the welterweight division, but has more often than not ended up on the wrong end of the fight over the past few years. 

Just 2-8 in his last 10 bouts – including losing his last five fights – Condit is in desperate need of a victory, but it appears he’ll be spending the entirety of 2019 on the sidelines.

TRENDING > MMA fighter takes down aggressive anti-Trump protestor at flag waiving ceremony

UFC on ESPN 7 main event shake-up

The UFC on ESPN 7 fight card already took a major hit in recent weeks when original main eventer Walt Harris withdrew from his fight with Alistair Overeem when his stepdaughter went missing. Walt Harris’s stepdaughter is now believed to have been abducted with a suspect in custody.

Overeem remains in the main event, but will now face Jairzinho Rozenstruik, who is making a quick return to the Octagon. He knocked out Andrei Arlovski in 29 seconds at UFC 244 before offering to step in for Harris in Washington D.C.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA