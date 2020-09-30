HOT OFF THE WIRE

Carlos Condit wants to welcome Nick Diaz back to the UFC

September 30, 2020
Carlos Condit wants to welcome Nick Diaz back to the Octagon in a rematch of their bout from UFC 143. Condit won that bout via unanimous decision, but believes there is more fight to be had between the two veterans.

Before that happens, however, Condit will first square off with Court McGee this Saturday at UFC on ESPN 16 (aka UFC Fight Island 4) in Abu Dhabi.

It has been close to two years since he last fought and he’s currently on a five-fight skid, but the former interim UFC welterweight champion believes he still has more to give.

