Carla Esparza wants title shot against Rose Namajunas

Carla Esparza won the inaugural women’s strawweight championship in December 2014 by defeating current titleholder Rose Namajunas. With Esparza second round stoppage of no. 3 ranked Yan Xiaonan, Esparza is riding a five-fight winning streak and thinks it’s time to face Namajunas the second time for the title.

