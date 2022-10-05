Carla Esparza shares before and after photos of the early stages of UFC 281 weight cut

HOT OFF THE WIRE

October 5, 2022
Two-time women’s strawweight champion Carla Esparza puts her title on the line in the UFC 281 co-main event on November 12 against former titleholder Zhang Weili.

Instead of dropping a bunch of water weight during fight week, Esparza prefers a slow and healthy cut down to the 115-pound weight limit. ‘Cookie Monster’ recently posted before and after photos showing the early stages of her physical transformation for the first title defense of her second championship reign.

UFC 281 takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York City and is headlined by a middleweight title bout between champion Israel Adesanya and No. 4-ranked contender Alex Pereira.

