Can UFC Fight Island live up to the hype? Probably not the hype of this epic promo!

June 30, 2020
Before the location of the now-infamous Fight Island was revealed, UFC president Dana White was afraid that the actuality of the set-up wouldn’t quite live up to the mythical hype that developed over social media. 

Now, however, he appears to be embracing the hype.

Just check out this latest UFC Fight Island promo that looks like something straight out of Hollywood. Embrace the hype… only the strong will survive.

Dana White details UFC Fight Island

“It’s 10 square miles where only we exist on the island. It’s going to be a very unique experience, very cool.”

