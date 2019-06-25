Can Amanda Nunes be the first UFC champ-champ to defend at a lower weight? (video)

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Amanda Nunes is the UFC’s first female champ-champ. She’s not the UFC’s first dual-division champion to put one of her belts on the line, but could become the first to return to a lighter weight class and defend her belt.

The UFC has had four fighters hold title belts in two divisions simultaneously: Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier, Nunes, and Henry Cejudo.

The first to achieve the feat was Conor McGregor when he took the featherweight title from Jose Aldo and then won the lightweight title by defeating Eddie Alvarez. McGregor never defended either belt before eventually being stripped of both for his lack of defending them.

Cormier became the UFC’s second champ-champ when he defeated Stipe Miocic to add the heavyweight championship to the light heavyweight title he already held. He went on to successfully defend the heavyweight belt against Derrick Lewis prior to being forced to relinquish the light heavyweight championship.

Nunes was the bantamweight champion when she went up a weight class and laid out Cris Cyborg in the first round to capture the UFC featherweight crown, becoming the third UFC fighter to become a champ-champ. She still currently holds both titles and will drop back to bantamweight to put her 135-pound title on the line against Holly Holm in the UFC 239 co-main event on July 6 in Las Vegas.

TRENDING > UFC 239 face-offs: Jones vs. Santos, Nunes vs. Holm, Sanchez vs. Chiesa, and more (video)

Though Cormier was the first fighter to hold two UFC belts simultaneously and defend one of them, Nunes could become the first fighter to hold dual-division belts and drop back down to a lighter weight class and defend that belt.

Cejudo recently became the fourth fighter to hold to divisional titles at the same time when he defeated Marlon Moraes at UFC 238. With the win over Moraes, Cejudo added the bantamweight belt to the flyweight title he already held. He has yet to defend after adding a second championship to his collection.