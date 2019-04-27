Cameron Sevilla-Rivera looking to work angles against Luis Iniguez at CageSport 56

Though he’s trained to be as complete of a fighter as he can be, welterweight up and comer Cameron Sevilla-Rivera knows where his strong suit is.

Since turning pro in December of 2017, Sevilla-Rivera has gone undefeated, finishing all of his opponents using a striking game he’s specifically developed to be as devastating as possible.

“Every fight starts standing, so I spent my time dedicating myself to the art of boxing so that when I transferred back into the world of MMA I would have a leg up on the rest of the competition,” Sevilla-Rivera told MMAWeekly.com. “It’s served me very, very, well.

“All three of my fights have been knock outs, and have been stopped in the first round. I have a very detail-oriented stand-up game, couple that with a very good wrestling pedigree, and I’m able to dictate where a fight goes.”

Not only has Sevilla-Rivera pleased with the results of his development, he’s also happy with how he’s been able to rise to the challenges presented him as he’s climbed up the MMA ladder.

“I personally believe that the more pressure on myself the better that I perform,” said Sevilla-Rivera. “Going into this year, I feel I’m not just local, not just regional, I’m starting to make more buzz nationally, and I want to increase my stock going forward and show that I belong at that level.”

At CageSport 56 on Saturday in Tacoma, Washington, Sevilla-Rivera (3-0) will look to remain undefeated when he faces Luis Iniguez (2-0) in a main card 170-pound bout.

“From what I’ve seen, (Iniguez) likes to come forward and back, and he likes the fight to be in a phone booth, so it’s going to be important that I don’t be drawn into a fight like that,” Sevilla-Rivera said. “I can fight on the inside, but I need space to create angles.

“I have to try not to let him to catch momentum like he likes. He likes to walk forward and throw punches in bunches and try to drown (his opponents). It will be important for me to stay on an angle towards him and not let him dictate a pace.”

Should Sevilla-Rivera pick up his fourth win in a row on April 27, he’ll be looking to continue to grow his momentum and make further steps up the ranks and hopefully find himself at the top tier of MMA in 2019.

“I thought 2017 was great, I caught my stride in 2018, in 2019 I just got a contract with Iridium Sports Agency, and now my goal before the end of the year my goal is to step up to the big plate to play on the bigger shows,” said Sevilla-Rivera.

“My goal by the end of the year is be fighting some top level guys and pushing myself and pushing my career forward. Everything I have is going towards this and nothing is going to stop me.”