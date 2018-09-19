HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jon Jones UFC 214

featuredJon Jones Suspended 15 Months by USADA Following Arbitration Over Failed Drug Test

featuredBrock Lesnar Returns to WWE, Still Expected to Face Daniel Cormier for UFC Title

Conor McGregor post press at Mayweather vs McGregor

featuredConor McGregor Launches His Own Signature Brand of Whiskey Ahead of UFC 229

Joanna Jedrzejczyk - UFC 217

featuredJoanna Jedrzejczyk Admonishes Nicco Montano For Failing to Make Weight for UFC Title Defense

Calyn Hull Sees ‘Huge Advantage’ Over Daniel James at LFA 50

September 19, 2018
NoNo Comments

When it comes to being undefeated in his first six fights as a pro, heavyweight Calyn Hull feels like the key to his strong start was the fact that his beginning in MMA came later than most.

Starting near the end of his 20’s, rather than early in them, Hull feels like he developed the kind of mentality that has allowed him to be successful right away in his career.

“I think starting as late as I did in this sport at 28 – I’m 31 now – that allowed me the time to develop the maturity and mental fortitude to handle this type of grind,” Hull told MMAWeekly.com.

“I’m fighting for my children’s future. I’m fighting for something. I always have that on the horizon. It’s hard to get burnt out when you have people relying on you. I don’t see myself burning out because I’m having so much fun.”

Though the maturity of his years in addition to his motivations outside the cage has helped him get off to a fast start, he does acknowledge that there have been things he’s needed to learn over the course of his first year of fighting.

“I always that wrestling base and am developing my skillset around that base, and we’re developing off those instincts and what I’m going to turn to when I’m not thinking,” said Hull. “I’m a lot calmer now when I’m fighting because I know the routine.

“My fight with Patrick (Martin) earlier this year, I really had to feel that cardio and exhaustion, and how to pace myself. I’m always developing other skills, and they’re always coming along, but now I’m a smarter fighter in situations now than I was in that first (pro) fight.”

At LFA 50 this Friday in Lake Prior, Minnesota, Hull (6-0) will look to remain undefeated when he faces Daniel James (7-3-1) in a main card heavyweight bout.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Launches His Own Signature Brand of Whiskey Ahead of UFC 229

“It’s no secret that Daniel has to cut down to make weight,” Hull said. “He’ll be the biggest fighter I’ve ever fought and might be the most difficult fighter that I have to face because he’s such a large man.

“Seeing he throws those heavy hands with such a big body, you have to question where his cardio is at. I think (cardio) is where I’m going to have a huge advantage. I’ve just got to weather the storm, and then we’ll see if he can last with me at the pace that I’m going to put on him.”

With the heavyweight division always in need of new talent, Hull feels like he could make an impact right away anywhere he fights in the coming year.

“Obviously I want to get (to the next level) as soon as possible, but I’m also understanding of being ready for the next level and not forcing that to happen and messing up that opportunity,” said Hull. “I wouldn’t mind if I have to wait.

“But I feel like what I’ve seen at the heavyweight division – throughout all organizations – is kind of weak, and I can make a difference in this sport. I will bring a lot of challenge to my opponents with my style. I know it’s not flashy, but it’s going to get me the wins – and that’s what I feel is most important.”

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA