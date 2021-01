Calvin Kattar: Beating Max Holloway would make me the uncrowned champ | UFC Fight Island 7

Calvin Kattar fielded questions from the media during Wednesday’s UFC Fight Island 7 Media Day in Abu Dhabi.

Kattar headlines Saturday’s fight card facing former featherweight champion Max Holloway. UFC Fight Island 7 marks the fight promotion’s first event of 2021 and kicks off the first of three events in eight days.

TRENDING > Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev rebooked for UFC Fight Night in March