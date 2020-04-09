California Senator Dianne Feinstein urges UFC and Tachi-Yokut Tribe to delay UFC 249

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 9, 2020
UFC President Dana White is all-in when it comes to moving forward with UFC 249 on April 18, as he has said, “somewhere on Earth.”

A recent report from the New York Times identified UFC 249’s location as the Tachi Palace Casino Resort on Tachi-Yokut Tribal Land near Lemoore, Calif.  White has refused to reveal the location for UFC 249 and UFC officials have refused to comment on the New York Times report.

Most speculation continues to point toward Tachi Palace Casino Resort as being the location for the event, as well as subsequent UFC events for the next two months. The reports have gathered enough steam that Dianne Feinstein, United States Senator for California, on Thursday issued a press release urging the UFC and the Tachi-Yokut Tribe to reconsider and delay UFC 249 to a later date instead of holding it in “defiance of (California’s) shelter-in-place order” during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein’s full statement on delaying UFC 249

Washington — Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) (on Thursday) released the following statement on news that Ultimate Fighting Championship plans to go ahead with an April 18 pay-per-view event at the Tachi Palace Casino Resort near Fresno, Calif.:

“I’m concerned by reports that Ultimate Fighting Championship plans to hold a pay-per-view event in California, in defiance of the state’s shelter-in-place order. This event would involve dozens of individuals flying to California and driving to a casino for a purpose no one can honestly claim is essential.

“I understand this event is scheduled to take place on tribal land and therefore is not subject to state law. However, at best this event ties up medical resources and sends a message that shelter-in-place orders can be flouted. At worst, participants and support staff could carry the virus back to their home communities and increase its spread.

“I call on Ultimate Fighting Championship and the Tachi-Yokut Tribe to reconsider this event and delay it until a later date. We have to be responsible and mindful of all local, state and federal public health guidelines. Going ahead with this event is not the right move.”

