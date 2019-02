Cain Velasquez: Unsure of UFC Future; Reflects on Disappointing Loss and Knee Injury

Former heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez returned to the octagon on Sunday against Francis Ngannou but suffered an injury early in the opening round. Following the fight a disappointed Velasquez talked about the 26-second loss and the injury that ended the fight.

