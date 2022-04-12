Cain Velasquez releases first statement since attempted murder arrest

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez released his first public statement since being arrested for attempted murder on Feb. 28.

Velasquez allegedly shot at a vehicle carrying Harry Goularte Jr., a man that had previously been arrested for alleged child sexual abuse acts at a daycare attended by one of Velasquez’ young relatives. Goularte’s stepfather was struck by a bullet causing non-life threatening injuries.

On March 2, Velasquez was formally charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder, as well as several additional charges. Along with the first-degree murder charge, Velasquez as charged with one count of shooting at a motor vehicle, three counts of assault with a firearm, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of willfully discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and one count of carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony.

On Tuesday, Velasquez released a statement via social media and addressed “the true victims of this case.”

““To everyone that has expressed your support, my family and I will never be able to thank you enough,” Velasquez wrote. “From the bottom of our hearts and the depths of our souls, we are grateful for your love. Your selfless gestures and kind words have given me strength in my darkest times. This story is complex and slowly unraveling as we speak. To the true victims of this case, may God give you the strength to come forward. Though it is most difficult to relive the pain that has happened to you, in speaking the truth, justice will be served and your own true healing can start. I will never stop helping or loving my community and all of you. Thank you for loving me,” the statement read.

Dana White on Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan split decision: ‘The judges blew that one’