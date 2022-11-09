Cain Velasquez released on bail following attempted murder charge

Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez has been held for 8 months following his arrest for attempted murder but he’s finally been granted bail.

During a pre-trial hearing on Tuesday, a judge granted Velasquez bail

Velasquez was jailed on Feb. 28 after firing into a car carrying Harry Goularte, a man accused of molesting Velasquez’s son. The bullet ended up hitting Goularte’s stepfather.

The MMA community rallied around Velasquez campaigning for his release, considering Goularte was out on bail awaiting his molestation trial.

Prior to Tuesday, Velasquez’s lawyer, Mark Geragos, had asked for bail twice and been denied both times. He tried again on Tuesday and it was finally awarded.

“There is a compelling defense in this case,” Geragos adds. “He has an outpouring of support.”

The $1 million bail came with stipulations, according to MMA Junkie.

home detention with GPS monitoring

TBI/CTE outpatient treatment through Windwills Wellness Ranch, counseling

support group for victims of sexual abuse

search and seizure conditions

no weapons

compliance4 with the protective order and stay a minimum of 300 yards from Harry Goularte, Patricia Goularte, and Paul Bender.

The judge addressed his reasoning for allowing bail.

“Mr. Velasquez, I would not release you if I was not convinced that upon a release at this time, eight months later, that you would be a danger to Harry Goularte primarily, Patricia Goularte or Paul Bender. If you are as devoted a husband and father, I’m confident and have to believe you will not jeopardize anything that would take you away from your son, your daughter, your family. I hope you don’t prove me wrong.”

Sean O’Malley suggests interim title bout against ‘Chito’ Vera