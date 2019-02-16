Cain Velasquez: ‘I Know I Can Get Back to Being Heavyweight Champion Again’

(Courtesy of UFC)

Cain Velsquez says he feels much improved as a fighter and is ready to get back to the greatness he once achieved as heavyweight champion. Velasquez faces Francis Ngannou in the main event of Fight Night Phoenix on ESPN.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC Fight Night on ESPN: Ngannou vs. Velasquez Live Results on Sunday. Francis Ngannou and Cain Velasquez headline the card with the first bout scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT.