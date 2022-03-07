Cain Velasquez denied bail in attempted murder case: ‘The risk is too great’

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was denied bail by Judge Shelyna Brown during his arraignment on Monday at the Santa Clara County Hall of Justice.

Judge Brown called Velasquez’ alleged actions “reckless” and said the “risk was too great” to grant the 39-year old bail.

Velasquez was arrested on Feb. 28 after allegedly ramming his vehicle into another vehicle and firing shots at the vehicle in an attempt kill 43-year-old Harry Goularte. Goularte has been accused of molesting one of Velasquez’ family members multiple times. Goularte’s stepfather was struck in the arm by a bullet.

“This court has had an opportunity to review the 37 letters that were sent this morning, many of them from lawyers and other professional and court figures and prominent figures in the community. I have reviewed the Statement of Facts. I’ve reviewed the articles that were presented here in court. The court acknowledges that the courtroom is full of supporters for Mr. Velasquez,” Judge Brown wrote in a statement.

“I’m going to apply the law to the facts as I understand them to be. I believe that the court has to review Article 1, Section 12 of the California prosecution, which talks about acts involving violence upon another person. The facts are clear here that this was an alleged act of violence, according to laws – following an individual, chasing an individual for some miles, ramming individuals with his vehicle, and shooting at the individuals at point-blank range. The court, reviewing those facts, understands the surrounding circumstances. It is clear to this court that there is clear and convincing evidence that there is a substantial likelihood that would result in great bodily injury, not just to the named complaint witnesses in this case, but to Santa Clara residents at large.

“This case involves allegations of extreme recklessness to human life, ramming a vehicle in the middle of the day where our citizens are out driving, going about their business, and shooting out of a car at other individuals, which is reckless by any standard. Anyone could’ve been injured. Anyone could’ve been killed. When this court looks at Article 1, Section 12, it is this level of risk that the court must take into consideration. With that said, this court is making a ruling that the risk is too great. There will be no bail set at this time.”

Velasquez is due back in court on April 12. He’s facing multiple charges. Velasquez faces one count of attempted murder, with shooting at a motor vehicle or aircraft (one count), assault with a firearm (three counts), assault with a deadly weapon (three counts), willfully discharging a firearm from a vehicle (one count), and carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony (one count). If convicted of the attempted murder charge alone, Velasquez faces a minimum of 20 years in prison.