Cage Fury Fighting Championships Inks Deal with UFC Fight Pass, CM Punk to Serve as Commentator

Cage Fury Fighting Championships (CFFC) has inked a deal for broadcast rights with UFC Fight Pass with the first card for the New Jersey based promotion airing on Dec. 14.

UFC Fight Pass has become the home to numerous regional promotions over the past few years and CFFC is widely regarded as one of the top organizations on the East Coast.

CFFC has been a launching pad for numerous fighters who ended up in the UFC including Anthony Smith, Jimmie Rivera, Aljamain Sterling, Paul Felder and even the late Kimbo Slice.

“When we set out to be the gold standard in regional fight promotions, we knew we needed to be associated with the very best in the industry, so we’ve always had our sights set high on UFC Fight Pass,” CFFC president Rob Haydak said in a press release. “This is a huge opportunity for us and we look forward to delivering great fights in the years ahead on UFC Fight Pass. Our job and future as an organization is simple: make the best fights with the best prospects and help them become major stars of the future!”

One of the people alongside Haydak involved in brokering the CFFC-UFC Fight Pass agreement was former UFC executive Dave Sholler, now with the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers, who according to sources is a part of the new CFFC ownership group.

Sholler left the UFC to work with his hometown Philadelphia 76ers and he remains in that position while also working with CFFC.

One more piece to the puzzle was added on Thursday when CFFC announced that former WWE superstar turned UFC fighter CM Punk would also be joining the organization as a commentator for their upcoming shows.

“I can’t wait for this opportunity to call the CFFC fights on UFC Fight Pass,” Punk said in a statement. “CFFC has a long history of putting on exciting fights featuring some of the sport’s up-and-coming athletes. This card is going to be a lot of fun and I’m really excited to have the chance to be a part of it.”

The debut card on UFC Fight Pass from Atlantic City will feature three championship fights including Cesar Balmaceda competing for an interim lightweight title as well as featherweight champion Pat Sabatina taking on Da’Mon Blackshear and a bantamweight title fight for the vacant title between Alexander Keshtov and Nurbergen Sharipov.

The card will also feature undefeated women’s strawweight prospect Miranda Granger as well as UFC veteran Jonavin Webb.

The card will air live on UFC Fight Pass on Friday night, Dec. 14.