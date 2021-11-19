BYB Extreme sues Triller over Trigon ring design ‘we are ready for the fight’

According to a press release, BYB Extreme Fighting Series, and its parent company, Lights Out Productions, filed a lawsuit against Triller, Triller Fight Club, FITE TV, and Triller’s owner, Ryan Kavanaugh, over Triller’s “unauthorized and unlawful use of BYB’s patented TRIGON triangle-shaped fighting ring.”

The bare-knuckle promotion has been using the triangle design for six years and had looked to work with Triller on using the design with their permission before filing the suit.

According to the release, “Lights Out owns two design patents, two copyright registrations, and two European design registrations for its TRIGON designs, along with numerous trademarks associated with its bare-knuckled fighting events.”

At press time, Triller had not commented on the lawsuit.

“We have, since 2015, invested a significant amount of capital into BYB and our Triangle ring design, the TRIGON,” promoter Mike Vazquez said in the press release. “Upon seeing Triller’s blatant copy of our patented ring design, we made our best efforts to communicate and solve the situation amicably. Unfortunately, we were absolutely rebuffed. Incredibly, Triller and Hollywood exec Ryan Kavanaugh believe they can roll over us and our intellectual property rights. We are here today to demonstrate that we won’t sit by quietly and let that happen. It’s a combat sport, and we are ready for the fight.”

The Triller event with the triangle ring is set for Nov. 27 at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX. The scheduled Maine vent is former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir who will face Kubrat Pulev.

“We made numerous good-faithed efforts to address the situation and protect our proprietary design and intellectual property rights. Upon news coverage of the November 27 event, we even promptly reached out to Triller. My emails went unanswered and our attorney’s letter to Triller did not seem to leave an impression.”