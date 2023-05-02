Bryce Mitchell out of UFC 288 bout

Bryce Mitchell is going to have to wait to make his UFC return.

According to ESPN’s Carlos Legaspi, he is out due to an undisclosed injury and Movsar Evolev will now fight Diego Lopes.

Per sources: Bryce Mitchell is OUT of his #UFC288 fight vs Movsar Evolev this Saturday, Brazilian Diego Lopes will replace him on five day notice.



Via @ESPNDeportes https://t.co/gWEtwtlqmR pic.twitter.com/CkPVHi9REz — Carlos Contreras Legaspi (@CCLegaspi) May 2, 2023

This news comes just a day after fans wondered why Mitchell was covered in what looked like purple dye on his shoulder and arm in official UFC YouTube clips ahead of the fight.

Not too surprised to hear that Bryce Mitchell is out of the fight on Saturday night against Evloev. It was clear something was going on with his shoulder during the UFC Embedded episode. #UFC288 pic.twitter.com/NVEY8N17OZ — AFeldmanMMA (@afeldMMA) May 2, 2023

Mitchell is coming off a loss to Ilia Topuria in 2022 and hasn’t fought at all in 2023.

The injury has yet to be disclosed and at press time Mitchell has not commented on the fight cancelation.