Bryce Mitchell: ‘I’m political because these people control me’ | UFC 272 Media Day Video

Undefeated featherweight Bryce Mitchell faces Edson Barboza on the UFC 272 main card on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

During Wednesday’s UFC 272 Media Day, Mitchell spoke about his upcoming bout, his political views, his Venom Camo shorts, and his rap career.

UFC 272 is headlined by a welterweight bout between former teammates and training partners Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal.

