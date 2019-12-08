Bryce Mitchell earns bonus for UFC on ESPN 7 twister finish

Following Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 7 event at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., promotion officials announced the recipients of the performance-based bonuses. Rob Font, Bryce Mitchell, Makhmud Muradov, and Ricky Simon took home the $50,000 incentives.

Fight of the Night honors went to bantamweights Font and Simon for their hard-fought battle that kicked off the main card on ESPN. Font won the action-packed fight by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27) but they both walked away with some extra Christmas money.

Mitchell earned a Performance of the Night award for his first-round submission win over Matt Sayles on the preliminary fight card. Mitchell got the fight to the ground and methodically locked on a rarely seen twister. The submission finished earned him a bonus and will likely add his list to the candidates for 2019 Submission of the Year.

UFC HISTORY ? ?? @ThugnastyMMA records the second twister EVER in the Octagon! ➡️ Action continues on @ESPN pic.twitter.com/vN85j7AAxC — UFC (@ufc) December 8, 2019

TRENDING > Tito Ortiz rolls over Alberto ‘El Patron’ Rodriguez in Combate Americas first pay-per-view

Middleweight Makhmud Muradov was awarded a Performance of the Night bonus for his knockout win over Trevor Smith. Late in the final round, Muradov connected right hand during an exchange that left Smith unconscious and face-first on the canvas.

UFC on ESPN 7 took place in front of 10,816 spectators at Capital One Arena generating $932,593.20 in gate receipts. The fight card featured 12 bouts. Four fights went the distance, four bouts ended by submission, and four resulted in knockouts.