Bryce Logan Hoping CES 54 Win Will Catapult Him to the Next Level

While he split his two fights in 2018, lightweight Bryce Logan still feels that 2018 was a productive year for him.

After picking up a unanimous decision victory over Dakota Bush in the LFA to open up 2018, Logan dropped a split-decision to Demarques Jackson at Bellator 204, but still has a positive outlook about the year overall.

“That fight against Dakota for the LFA in April in Sioux Falls went really well,” Logan told MMAWeekly.com. “I think I handled that fight pretty well and dominated the fight. I would have liked to have used more striking against him; and I think if I would have done that I would have secured a finish instead of a unanimous decision.

“Then in August I fought for Bellator against Demarques, and even though that fight was a loss, it did a lot for my confidence. I got to go in there and mixed it up a little more, and it kind of opened my eyes to what I’m capable of as well. Even though we lost a split-decision in that one, for me I took a lot of things from that fight.”

As Logan points out, his loss to Jackson ended up opening his eyes to some things, and thus it ended up being the more productive of the two bouts he had last year.

“I think my best fight of 2018 was a loss, as crazy as that sounds,” said Logan. “That did the most for my confidence and seeing where I’m at, and that I’m able to compete with some of the top-level guys in the country.”

On Saturday in Lincoln, R.I., Logan (9-3) will look to get back into the win column when he faces Nate Andrews (14-1) in a 155-pound championship main event of CES 54.

“I like that he’s 14-1 and is ranked highly and is highly-touted,” Logan said of Andrews. “I’m not in the game anymore to just skate by and get easy wins. I want to go out and I want to test myself and prove that I am one of those guys who should be considered for the next level.

“I’m excited to throw my name in the hat and let people know that I’m one of the guys they should be watching and paying attention to.”

Should Logan capture the CES title on January 19, he hopes it will help add to his case for making the move up to the next level in 2019.

“My eyes have been – and continue to be – set on the next level,” said Logan. “This is a great opportunity for me to step up and prove my worth to some of the bigger shows, and hopefully use that to catapult me to the next level.”