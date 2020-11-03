Bryce Logan capitalized on the lockdown, intends to make a splash at Bellator 251

Following a 10-month layoff, lightweight Bryce Logan is more than happy with the fact that he was able to pick up a win in his first fight back over Jacob Rosales at LFA 87 this past July.

While the win was by no means perfect, being able to pick up his third win in a row and continue his momentum following such a long time off was more than enough to make it worthwhile to Logan.

“I was very pleased with the outcome of that fight,” Logan told MMAWeekly.com. “You always kind of want to find the finish, but the more I go back and watch that fight, I’m really impressed with the growth I’ve shown since I moved over to Fight Ready; the amount of damage I was able to avoid in that fight, and how I was making him miss.

“I feel like I’ve grown a lot this year. 2020 has been a down year for a lot of people, but I feel like I’ve capitalized a lot of it to the best of my abilities. That fight put a stamp on the move to Fight Ready and made me realize I did the right thing.”

One of the things that Logan feels like has had the most impact on his game since changing teams is the fact that knowledge is shared amongst all the fighters at Fight Ready regardless of experience level.

“We have a great room here. Lots of UFC guys, lots of Bellator guys, and I feel like the attitude in the room is that we’re not afraid to learn something from everybody in the room,” said Logan.

“Maybe there’s somebody that’s not at as high of a level of fighting as us, but they do something really well, maybe better than I do, so I’m not afraid to take advice from the best guys in the room or one of the amateurs on the team. There’s just a lot free thinking that goes on the gym, a lot of conversation, and a lot of sharing technique.”

This Friday in Uncasville, Conn., Logan (12-4) will look to keep his winning streak going when he takes on Georgi Karakhanyan at Bellator 251 in his lightweight promotional debut for the company.

“We made it clear that I wanted to make it to the top of the division in Bellator as quickly as possible, and Georgi, I feel like is a great first fight for me,” Logan said.

TRENDING > Video: Armed with shotgun, Jon Jones chases away alleged burglar

“He’s fought a lot of the who’s who in Bellator, and has been around a long time, so a win over him definitely does a lot for my stock in Bellator. I didn’t want a gimme fight, I wanted a fight that was going to raise my stock with Bellator and catapult me to the upper tier of the roster in Bellator.”

While he wants to make an impact in his new promotion, Logan is firmly affixed on taking care of business on Nov. 5 before thinking about anything else.

“It’s one fight at a time,” said Logan. “I’ve been an athlete my whole life, and it’s never served me to look ahead. I’m not discounting Georgi at all. He’s not a gimme fight.

“My focus 100 percent is being successful in this fight right now, and then we’ll approach that (future) bridge when we get there. The only thing I’m concerned with right now is going out and getting this win.”

Trending Video > Bellator 250 Highlights: Gegard Mousasi becomes two-time champ

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)