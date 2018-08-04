HOT OFF THE WIRE
Nate Diaz

featuredNate Diaz Lashes Out at UFC After Press Conference: ‘F— the UFC. If I Feel Like It, I’ll Fight’

featuredConor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov Official for UFC 229 in Las Vegas

TJ Dillashaw & Cody Garbrandt UFC 227 weigh-in

featuredUFC 227 Weigh-in Results: All Championship Fighters Easily Make Weight

UFC 227 Dillashaw vs Garbrandt 2 Official Weigh-ins

featuredUFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt Live Official Weigh-in Video

Bruno Carvalho Injured, Luis Gustavo Faces Yusuke Yachi at Rizin 12

August 4, 2018
NoNo Comments

An injury to Bruno Carvalho has forced a reshuffle to the Rizin 12 fight card. The main event will still feature Yusuke Yachi, but the Japanese lightweight will now find himself facing Luis Dos Santos at the Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium on August 12.

Yachi (20-6) is riding a six-fight winning streak that has included wins over three UFC veterans. The 28-year-old has spent the majority of his career competing at featherweight, but has now established himself as one of the top 155-pounders on the Rizin roster.

Dos Santos (8-0) has never faced an opponent of Yachi’s experience, but is coming off three straight stoppage wins over solid Brazilian prospects. This match is set for a 70-kilogram catchweight and will be fought under Rizin MMA Special Rules.

As previously announced, Hatsu Hioki faces Mikuru Asakura in an all Japanese featherweight co-main event. There will also be a Rizin debut for UFC veteran Angela Magana, who faces Kanako Murata in a female strawweight fight.

TRENDING > Quick Pic: Dana White Buddies Up With Donald Trump in the White House

Rizin FF 12 Fight Card

  • Yusuke Yachi vs Luiz Gustavo
  • Hatsu Hioki vs Mikuru Asakura 
  • Roque Martinez vs Kiyoshi Kuwabara
  • Reina Miura vs Kaitlin Young 
  • Kiichi Kunimoto vs Ryuichiro Sumimura 
  • Kanako Murata vs Angela Magana 
  • Yuki Motoya vs Kazuma Sone 
  • Takiya Shota vs Syuto Sato  (kickboxing)
  • Ryuki vs Naoya (kickboxing)
  • Shintaro Matsukura vs Takahiro Okuyama (kickboxing)

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC 227: Los Angeles
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC 228: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 136: Russia
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: China
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA