Bruno Carvalho Injured, Luis Gustavo Faces Yusuke Yachi at Rizin 12

An injury to Bruno Carvalho has forced a reshuffle to the Rizin 12 fight card. The main event will still feature Yusuke Yachi, but the Japanese lightweight will now find himself facing Luis Dos Santos at the Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium on August 12.

Yachi (20-6) is riding a six-fight winning streak that has included wins over three UFC veterans. The 28-year-old has spent the majority of his career competing at featherweight, but has now established himself as one of the top 155-pounders on the Rizin roster.

Dos Santos (8-0) has never faced an opponent of Yachi’s experience, but is coming off three straight stoppage wins over solid Brazilian prospects. This match is set for a 70-kilogram catchweight and will be fought under Rizin MMA Special Rules.

As previously announced, Hatsu Hioki faces Mikuru Asakura in an all Japanese featherweight co-main event. There will also be a Rizin debut for UFC veteran Angela Magana, who faces Kanako Murata in a female strawweight fight.

Rizin FF 12 Fight Card