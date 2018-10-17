HOT OFF THE WIRE

Bruce Buffer Video: ‘Khabib Nurmagomedov Has Now Become the Ultimate Villain’

October 17, 2018
(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Bruce Buffer has been doing the UFC’s Octagon intros and result announcements since before most people were fans of the sport. So when he has something to say about the changing face of the sport, people listen.

Buffer saw a huge shift at UFC 229 on Oct. 6 in Las Vegas. He saw the light head into the darkness.

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former dual-division champion Conor McGregor and their respective camps have had a longstanding feud that reached its boiling point that night. Nurmagomedov had finally had it with McGregor cornerman Dillon Danis. So after he defeated McGregor, he launched himself over the cage and began brawling with Danis in the audience.

A full-on melee ensued with McGregor unsuccessfully trying to climb out of the cage as well, and then fighters spilling into the Octagon to attack him.

It was most definitely a black-eye on the sport, but Buffer insisted in a recent interview with Jon Anik and Kenny Florian that it is an extremely rare incident that isn’t likely to happen again any time soon. But he did astutely recognize a sea change in momentum when Nurmagomedov dove into a throng of people outside the cage.

TRENDING > Ronda Rousey on Conor vs. Khabib: ‘There’s Too Much Preferential Treatment to High Profile Fighters’

“It’s one of those enigmas and we have to get through it and move on,” said Buffer, before adding, “No call for it; no reason for it. The amazing cool cat, Khabib Nurmagomedov, has now become the ultimate villain. It’s amazing how things change overnight.”

Nurmagomedov and McGregor are both expected to be called before the Nevada State Athletic Commission before any final resolution comes from the UFC 229 post-fight brawl.

               

