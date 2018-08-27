HOT OFF THE WIRE
Bruce Buffer: Nate Diaz Should Bow to Dana White; ‘I Heard You Made 7 or More Million Dollars’

August 26, 2018
(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Nate Diaz was a tad bit upset when his last fight announcement was upstaged by his nemesis, Conor McGregor, who wasn’t even in attendance when Diaz was.

Diaz’s UFC 230 bout with Dustin Poirier was announced at a press conference the day before UFC 227. While he was in attendance, McGregor was not, but his fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov got the biggest pop of the press conference, so Diaz stormed out and later complained that the UFC was under-promoting.

Longtime voice of the Octagon, Bruce Buffer, was asked about Diaz recently by TMZ Sports, and he thinks Diaz is kind of forgetting where his bread is buttered.

TRENDING > How Late Sen. John McCain Helped Save Mixed Martial Arts

“Nate, I heard you made seven or more million dollars on your last fight,” Buffer said. “I don’t want to hear you complaining about being under-promoted by the UFC. You should be thanking the UFC and bowing to Dana White every time you see him. Ari Emanuel. Patrick Whitesell.

“You got seven or more million dollars gross before taxes, maybe much more, which I love knowing that you have, Nate. Please, I don’t want to hear any more complaints.”

Diaz’s last fight was two years ago against the aforementioned McGregor. He lost via a majority decision.

               

