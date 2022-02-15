Brock Lesnar opens up about his UFC fighter pay

It seems that everyone these days is talking about UFC fighter pay.

Jake Paul is campaigning to make it better, Francis Ngannou is speaking up about his compensation and now former UFC superstar Brock Lesnar is opening up about how he used to be paid in the UFC.

“Dana’s all right,” Lesnar said while appearing on the “The Pat McAfee Show” (h/t MMA Junkie). “I’ve got a lot of money from him. I probably should have got paid more, maybe.”

Lesnar is, of course, referring to his record-breaking purse (at the time) for his return to the UFC at UFC 200.

Lesnar has since returned to WWE after his one-off UFC return leading many to wonder about to way the two head-honchos work.

“I really can’t compare the two guys,” Lesnar said. “Honestly, my relationship with Vince is so different than it is with Dana over the years. Vince and I have had a love-hate relationship for the last 20 years, but it’s been good. We’ve got a lot of water under the bridge. I have a lot of respect for both men.

“But dealing with Dana, it’s just a totally different business approach. I met Vince when I was younger. I look at Vince more as a father figure actually because I’ve learned a lot of things from him, and I was able to carry those things over and handle business with Dana. Vince is a self-made person, so is Dana. Took the company and made it public.”