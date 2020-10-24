Brock Lesnar new featured fighter in EA Sports UFC 4 video game (trailer)

Heavyweight legend Brock Lesnar has entered the virtual-Octagon as part of the latest update for EA SPORTS UFC 4. Lesnar will be joined by fellow fighters Jennifer Maia and Askar Askarov, along with all-new vanity items just in time for Halloween… or as the UFC puts it BROCKTOBER!

Players can jump into the game until Friday, October 30 to get Lesnar. Additionally, from October 22, EA SPORTS UFC 4 will open the Octagon to all players with Free Play Days running until Sunday, October 25 at 11:59pm PST.

New Halloween vanity items will come on October 22 and October 29, including the Skeleton vanity set, Skulls and Roses shorts and more. In total, the two drops will bring more than 40 new cosmetic items to the game for players.

Please visit the official EA SPORTS UFC 4 web page for full all the details on the new updates.

(Video courtesy of EA SPORTS UFC)

