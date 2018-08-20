Brock Lesnar Loses WWE Title, Likely Setting Him Up for Return to the UFC

HOT OFF THE WIRE
August 20, 2018
All signs are pointing to Brock Lesnar’s focus officially shifted to his UFC heavyweight title fight against current champion Daniel Cormier.

On Sunday night in Brooklyn, Lesnar dropped his WWE Universal championship in a match against Roman Reigns (real name Leati Joseph Anoaʻi), which likely paves the way for the hulking former UFC heavyweight champion to make his return to mixed martial arts.

Lesnar booked his return fight against Cormier in July after making a surprise appearance at UFC 226. UFC president Dana White later confirmed the plan for Lesnar to face Cormier with the heavyweight title on the line.

Lesnar won’t be eligible to fight against until after Jan. 8, 2019 due to a previous suspension after he tested positive for a banned substance surrounding his last bout at UFC 200 in 2016.

Lesnar has already re-entered the USADA drug testing pool where he has to remain while returning nothing but clean tests to ensure his fight against Cormier will move ahead as scheduled.

The UFC hasn’t booked a date for the proposed fight between Cormier and Lesnar, although it’s likely the heavyweight title matchup will likely happen in early 2019 as soon as the former WWE champion is eligible to compete again.

Of course, Cormier already chimed in on Lesnar’s return after watching SummerSlam on Sunday night.

Lesnar was reportedly nearing the end of his current contract with WWE, which allowed him to then pursue the return to the UFC. That said, Lesnar has a close working relationship with WWE CEO Vince McMahon and it’s likely when he’s done fighting in the UFC, he’ll be welcomed back into the professional wrestling promotion.

The other storyline that unfolded on Sunday night was former UFC women’s champion Ronda Rousey winning her first title in WWE.

Rousey, who just signed with WWE earlier this year, has only had a few televised matches thus far in her career, although she’s received a ton of praise for the work she’s done in such a short period of time.

Obviously WWE had faith in Rousey carrying their women’s division after putting the title on her at SummerSlam.

In the aftermath of the fight, Rousey leapt into the crowd where she celebrated with her husband and fellow UFC fighter Travis Browne.

Rousey had said in the past that she was putting a time limit on her WWE career as she planned to start a family with Browne sooner rather than later. Just recently, however, Rousey stated that she might delay that timeline because she’s fallen in love with professional wrestling and wants to continue plying her craft there while she still can.

               

