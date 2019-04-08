Brock Lesnar drops title at Wrestlemania 35 possibly clearing the way for UFC return

One potential obstacle standing in the way of Brock Lesnar returning to the UFC has been cleared after he dropped the WWE Universal championship at WrestleMania 35 on Sunday night.

Rumors have been swirling for weeks that Lesnar is preparing to finally book his next fight in the UFC with a showdown against heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier looming in the near future.

While nothing is confirmed at this time, a fight between Cormier and Lesnar has been reportedly discussed as the main event for UFC 240 in August with the card possibly taking place in Los Angeles at the Staples Center.

Lesnar dropped the Universal championship in the opening bout at WrestleMania 35 in a match against Seth Rollins (real name Colby Lopez).

Now Lesnar’s contract status with WWE remains a mystery but giving up the Universal championship allows him to disappear from any of the company’s big upcoming shows while he puts together a training camp to prepare for a fight in the UFC.

UFC president Dana White hinted a few weeks ago that he would like to see Lesnar return to action during the summer and all of this falls in line with what unfolded at WrestleMania on Sunday night.

That said, Lesnar has always stayed quiet when it comes to his contract negotiations with the UFC or WWE so there’s no telling what his immediate plans will be after losing the title at WrestleMania.

What is certain is that Lesnar seemed intent on fighting again after confronting Cormier in the Octagon last July after he won the heavyweight title with a first round knockout against Stipe Miocic.

Ever since that time, Cormier has been anxiously awaiting his chance to face Lesnar in what would undoubtedly be one of the biggest UFC fights of 2019.

If Lesnar disappears from all WWE programming over the next couple of weeks that could also serve as an indication that he’s one step closer to booking his next fight in the UFC.

For now let the speculation begin as rumors about Lesnar’s UFC return continue to swell in the coming days.