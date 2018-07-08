Brock Lesnar Confronts Daniel Cormier in the Octagon (UFC 226 Full Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

What could have topped UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier moving up to heavyweight and taking the belt from Stipe Miocic? How about Cormier takes the belt and then gets on the microphone and calls out former titleholder and current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar?

That’s exactly what happened at UFC 226, and when Cormier called out Lesnar, he obliged, and then some. Lesnar entered the Octagon and immediately shoved Cormier and the two nearly came to blows.

Watch the whole thing unfold.