Brock Lesnar Back in USADA Program, Eligible to Return in January 2019

Former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar has officially re-entered the drug testing program from USADA to begin his process to return to fighting.

USADA officials confirmed the news in a statement sent out on Monday.

“After receiving notice of his intent to compete in the UFC, USADA re-entered Brock Lesnar to the testing pool on July 3,” USADA officials wrote in a statement. “With six months and four days remaining on his period of ineligibility, Lesnar will be able to compete on or after January 8, 2019, should he remain in compliance with the UFC Anti-Doping Policy.”

Lesnar was previously suspended for one-year by USADA after he tested positive for Clomiphene — a banned substance typically used as an anti-estrogen drug — following his fight against Mark Hunt at UFC 200 in 2016.

Following that suspension, Lesnar notified the UFC and USADA of his intent to retire from the sport, which meant he would have to serve out the rest of his remaining sentence if he ever decided to fight again.

Lesnar is now expected to return to the UFC next year for a shot at new heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier after he undergoes drug testing from USADA for the next six months.

As long as Lesnar doesn’t run into any other infractions of the UFC’s anti-doping policy, he would be eligible to return as early as Jan. 8, 2019.